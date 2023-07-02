Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

