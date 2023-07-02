LGT Group Foundation Purchases 420 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $405.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

