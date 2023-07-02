LGT Group Foundation Buys 37,526 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

