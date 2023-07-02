28,670 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

