Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 417,127 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $87,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

