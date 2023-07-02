Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,005 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

