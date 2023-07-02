Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.81. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

