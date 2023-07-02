Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 594.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $225.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

