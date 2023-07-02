Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

