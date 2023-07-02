Forum Financial Management LP Invests $214,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

