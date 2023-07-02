Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 243 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.