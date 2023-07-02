Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of D opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

