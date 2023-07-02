Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.