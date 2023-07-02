Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.