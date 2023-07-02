International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

