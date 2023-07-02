Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $994,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $181.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.07 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.