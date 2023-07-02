Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

