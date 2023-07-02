Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $205.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

