Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

