Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 628 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after buying an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after buying an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.