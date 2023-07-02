Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,642.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,481.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.