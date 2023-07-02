Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 203 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

