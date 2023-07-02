Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.