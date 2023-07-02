Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 350 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $326.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.33.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

