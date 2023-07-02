Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $214,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 354,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

