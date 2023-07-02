Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 314 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 73,889.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 383,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $894.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $803.74 and a 200 day moving average of $739.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $899.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

