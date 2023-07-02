Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

