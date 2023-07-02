Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

XBI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

