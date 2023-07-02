20,000 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

