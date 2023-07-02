Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,999 shares of company stock worth $4,661,989 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.