International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60,791.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 240,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $668.84 and a 200-day moving average of $689.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

