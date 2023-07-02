Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

