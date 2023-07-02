International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $369.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.87 and a 200-day moving average of $325.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.