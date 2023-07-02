Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.43.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

