Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

