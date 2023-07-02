Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,252 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

