Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 645 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

