Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

