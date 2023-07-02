Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 206 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

