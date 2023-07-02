Marcum Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.