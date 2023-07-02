Tufton Capital Management Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

