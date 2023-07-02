Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

