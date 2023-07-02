CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

