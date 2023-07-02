OLD National Bancorp IN Has $15.57 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

