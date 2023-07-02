Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,667.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 983,037 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.