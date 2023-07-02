Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

