CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

