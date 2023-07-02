WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

