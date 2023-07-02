The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

