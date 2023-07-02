The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

